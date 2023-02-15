One of the most entertaining things for an BTS fan on Instagram are the tonnes of funny and interesting fan edits of their videos. You’ll often find their dance videos synced to Bollywood or south songs, making it look like the Bangtan Boys were actually dancing to the Indian song. One such edit that has gone viral shows the seven members dancing to the hit Shah Rukh Khan song Jhoome Jo Pathaan.

BTS ARMYs have been sharing the video of the fan-made video, where their practice video of their song ‘ON’ has been synced to the song from Pathaan. The steps from ‘ON’, which has a high-energy, intense choreography, seem to match the beats of Jhoome Jo Pathaan. It is quite fun to watch.

What’s even more interesting are the comments on the video from BTS fans. “B in BTS STAN FOR BOLLYWOOD," read one comment, while another fan said, “I am telling you they are secretly Indian they literally sync with each and every Bollywood song." Another fan said, “Sometimes their choreography suits more than the Bollywood ones."

Take a look at the video:

This is not the first edit of a BTS video synced to a Bollywood that has blown the minds of their fans in India. Previously their choreography video of Boy With Luv was synced with Salman Khan’s song Chunari Chunari and went super viral. It is probably the most famous BTS x Bollywood edit.

Coincidentally, the making of the song Jhoome Jo Pathaan was released earlier today, where Shah Rukh confessed that he was quite embarrassed to flaunt his six-pack abs.

Apart from the high-octane action sequences and on-time delivery, Pathaan is also winning hearts for its two hit songs – Jhoome Jo Pathaan and Besharam Rang. They are already famous on social media, with many people imitating Jhoome Jo Pathaan’s hook step. Among them are ace cricketers Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja.

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan interacted with his fans through an AskSRK session. A user asked Shah Rukh Khan to say a few words about the “Pathaan dance” and shared a video of Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja acing the hook step of Jhoome Jo Pathaan during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023. This video went viral on social media a few days ago.

