Desi BTS ARMYs Have Found This Similarity Between Kim Taehyung AKA V and Late PM Nehru at the AMAs 2021

The success of the South Korean boy band BTS at the American Music Awards 2021 is being celebrated by ARMYs all over the world. BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, won the ‘Artist Of The Year’ award at the AMA 2021. For the first time in the history of AMA, an Asian group/band has bagged the award. People, who are not really BTS fans, are impressed with the journey and growth of the Korean band. Netizens credited the band’s sheer determination, and of course, the fan power they enjoy. But apart from their big win, Kim Taehyung and Jin's outfits have struck a special chord with the Indian BTS ARMYs, who are popularly known as Desimys.

The septet -Jin, RM, SUGA, V, Jimin, J-Hope, and Jungkook — came to the red carpet dressed in menswear from the shelves of Louis Vuitton's 2022 Spring collection. However, for the live performance of their hit song Butter, the band chose yellow outfits.

But V and Jin's outfits reminded their fans of Indian ensembles. Fans stated that V looked like an Indian groom, while Jin appeared to be his elder brother. Check out some hilarious reactions of netizens on V and Jin’s yellow ensembles.

One of the users wrote, “Is it only me or do you all also think Taehyung's wearing dress similar to a shorter version of sherwani(an indo-pak cultural dress for men specifically).” Another said that the outfit reminded him of former Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

Is it only me or do y'all also think taehyung's wearing dress similar to a shorter version of sherwani(an indo-pak cultural dress for men specifically) over here!! pic.twitter.com/7OeWO2zjMh— Aysel⁷ (@jiminsl0stj4ms) November 22, 2021

Yeahh it's look like sherwaniIt's look like an Indian outfit(Nehru)— Vidhi Bhagora(Roszy) (@BhagoraVidhi) November 23, 2021

It's a Nehru jacket with a white rose on it you can't change my mind.. Kim Taehyung my Desi king #BTSxAMAs#KIMTAEHYUNG pic.twitter.com/f1xCNivIZN— Diya⁷ NEEDS ARMY MOOTS (@purplefatalegal) November 22, 2021

Taehyung wearing sherwani/kurta here. will literally end it if he really comes wearing a kurta pajama or a sherwani. #TAEHYUNG #태형 @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/a85ccqol9M— Tahny (@Tahny117) November 22, 2021

Sharing pictures of both outfits the band wore at the AMA 2021, a user termed that the ensembles were ideal for ‘haldi ceremony’ and ‘wedding ceremony.’

Haldi day Wedding ceremony pic.twitter.com/ryg7teeJZJ— JismkookBTS⁷ (@Jismkook_twt) November 22, 2021

Sharing a clip from the event, a user asked, “Why does Taehyung look like dulha ( groom) in sherwani and Seokjin as his elder brother in kurta while the rest of the BTS are groom mates?”

Why does taehyung look like dulha ( groom) in sherwani and seokjin as his elder brother in kurta while the rest of the bts are groom mates pic.twitter.com/QFUFW5rltx— इश्क़ हमारा बंगतन (@Bangwoool_twt) November 22, 2021

1 second ke liye i thought taehyung ne manyavar ka sherwani pehna hua hai— aastha (@maddhoshi) November 22, 2021

The craze for BTS in India is overwhelming. Fans are hoping that the Korean band visits India in 2022.

