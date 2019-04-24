Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'Desi Girl' Priyanka Chopra Jonas Flaunts Her Mangalsutra in New Plane Selfie

Priyanka Chopra recently took a sleepy selfie on a flight, showing off her simple and elegant mangalsutra.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 24, 2019, 3:28 PM IST
Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra during an FLO talk on 'Challenging the Status Quo and Forging New Paths' in New Delhi on Monday, Aug 6, 2018. (Image: PTI)
Bollywood's desi girl Priyanka Chopra has always attempted to balance the modern with the traditional. Her wedding with Nick Jonas was an example of that - they honoured every tradition from both sides of the family, but maintained the fun quotient in the functions.

Despite spending majority of her time in the US, Priyanka wears her Indian identity with pride. A recent example is a casual selfie posted in her Instagram stories, which reveals her mangalsutra. The small piece of jewellery is seen peeking out of her yellow top that she wore on a flight recently.



The fusion of tradition with the modern is evident from the design of the mangalsutra as well. It is reportedly made with four uncut diamonds forming a pendant. It has a tear-shaped diamond in the centre and the traditional black and gold beads only at the beginning.

Even sans make-up, Priyanka has completely rocked the plane selfie, wearing oversized sunglasses and a yellow net top.

Priyanka married Nick Jonas in December 2018, in two separate ceremonies - a Christian and an Indian one - at Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur. Needless to say, Priyanka had the whole Jonas family and their friends grooving to Indian beats at the sangeet and haldi ceremonies.

On the work front, Priyanka has already completed shooting for her upcoming movie The Sky Is Pink, alongside Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

