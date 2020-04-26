'Desi Girl' Priyanka Chopra Poses with Nick Jonas in a Saree, See Pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have treated fans with a romantic pic on social media. Their loving moment together comes after days as both have been self isolating and Priyanka makes sure to motivate fans by sharing her charity work amid the coronavirus crisis.

In the pic, Priyanka wears a blue coloured saree with floral prints. She teams it up with a silver coloured sleeveless blouse and wears bangles to add more flavour to the ethnic wear. She keeps her hair open and romantically looks at Nick, who poses by her side in casual wear.

Captioning the pic, Priyanka wrote, "Felt like wearing a saree. So I did...At home. Miss everyone. @nickjonas (sic)."

Last month, Priyanka and Nick contributed to several charities to lend support to the ongoing battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Priyanka took to Twitter to announce that the couple has donated to organisations like the PM-CARES Fund, Unicef, Feeding America and Goonj among many others.

She also pledged to donate USD 100,000 to women doing their bit in the health crisis.

