Designer Masaba Gupta And Actor Satyadeep Mishra Are Dating, Suggest Reports

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta is making news for having found love again.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the daughter of Neena Gupta is quarantined in Goa with actor Satyadeep Mishra. Masaba and Satyadeep went to Goa to spend the weekend but have been stuck due to the coronavirus lockdown across India.

Masaba’s close friends are following Satyadeep on social media, which has given rise to dating rumours, claimed the report. Apart from this, their social media activities are mostly loving exchanges of compliments and hearts.

Recently, an image shared by Satyadeep on Instagram attracted a comment from Masaba. The designer’s comment to the post reads as, “My handsome,” along with heart-eyed emoji.



Satyadeep also reacted to Masaba’s uploaded image. He left fire and heart-eyed emojis on the post and she replied with a heart emoji.















View this post on Instagram



🍦 A post shared by Mufasa✨🌙 (@masabagupta) on May 4, 2020 at 10:27am PDT



Satyadeep was earlier married to Bollywood actress Aditi Rao Hydari. They parted ways in 2013.

He debuted in Bollywood with No One Killed Jessica (2011). He has also appeared in films like Love Breakups Zindagi (2011) and Bombay Velvet (2015).

Recently, Satyadeep was seen in a web series Illegal. Piyush Sharma, Neha Sharma, Akshay Oberoi and Kubbra Sait also play major roles in the show.

Masaba was granted divorce last year after she and Madhu Mantena announced separation in a joint statement. The couple had married in 2015 after dating for a while.

