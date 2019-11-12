Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Designer Neeta Lulla Explains Why Panipat and Bajirao Mastani Look Similar

Neeta Lulla has previously worked as a costume designer for films like Devdas, Jodhaa Akbar, and Mohenjo Daro.

News18.com

Updated:November 12, 2019, 4:56 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Designer Neeta Lulla Explains Why Panipat and Bajirao Mastani Look Similar
(Photo: Official Instagram account of Neeta Lulla)

Director Ashutosh Gowarikar's Panipat is bearing the brunt of resembling Bajirao Mastani in terms of costume designing. Now, Panipat's costume designer Neeta Lulla has come in defense of the film's look and feel.

Speaking to Mid-Day she said, "Panipat is set in the same era as Bajirao Mastani. So, how do I change the references? Sadashivrao Bhau is the nephew of Bajirao Peshwa. Parvati Bai is Sadashivrao's wife. I cannot change history to make the costumes look different."

Lulla also stated that she did her best to make everything look as authentic as possible revealing that Arjun Kapoor's army chief look involved him wearing a very heavy armor under the sun which the actor could not get rid of.

Neeta Lulla is particularly known for her work in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas where both Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit wore her dresses. She has also worked for films like Jodhaa Akbar and Mohenjo Daro.  Apart from that, Lulla is also a fashion stylist for weddings. She played a part in designing different dresses for Aishwarya Rai's wedding to Abhishek Bachchan.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram