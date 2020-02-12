Take the pledge to vote

Designer Wendell Rodricks Passes Away in Goa Aged 59

Designer Wendell Rodricks has passed away at the age of 59 in Goa. Rodricks was known for pioneering the idea of resort wear and for advocating eco-friendly fashion.

Updated:February 12, 2020, 7:54 PM IST
Designer Wendell Rodricks Passes Away in Goa Aged 59
Designer Wendell Rodricks has passed away at the age of 59 in Goa. Rodricks was known for pioneering the idea of resort wear and for advocating eco-friendly fashion.

Designer Wendell Rodricks, one of the most celebrated sartorialists in India, has passed away at the age of 59 in Goa. Besides being an A-list designer, Rodricks was also an activist for various social causes, the environment, and gay rights. In 2014, Government of India's fourth-highest civilian award, the Padma Shri, was conferred upon him.

Family sources confirmed to the Indian Express that the ace designer died at his Colvale house. Heart attack is believed to be the reason of his death.

His first collection was showcased back in the 1990s, which earned him the title - Guru of Minimalism. Later on, he pioneered the concept of "resort wear" and "eco-friendly" garments in Indian fashion. After over two decades in the fashion industry, Rodricks said goodbye to the runway and handed over his label to his prodigy Schulen Fernandes in 2016.

Rodricks was born in a Goan Catholic family, and grew up in Mumbai. He began his career in fashion designing by using his savings to study fashion in Los Angeles and Paris.

Rodricks was known for pioneering the idea of resort wear and for advocating eco-friendly fashion. In 2010, he revived the traditional Goan attire of the kunbi sari.

He was also a part of the khadi movement, and even promoted it at the world's largest organic fair, BioFach, at Nuremberg, Germany, in 2011 when he was invited there. In 2017, he presented a collection for plus-size women at the Lakme Fashion Week in 2017.

