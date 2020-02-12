Designer Wendell Rodricks Passes Away, Kamya Panjabi-Shalabh Dang Look Royal at Their Wedding Reception

Designer Wendell Rodricks, one of the most celebrated sartorialists in India, has passed away at the age of 59 in Goa. Besides being an A-list designer, Rodricks was also an activist for various social causes, the environment, and gay rights. Condolences from the fashion fraternity started pouring in soon after the news of his death broke.

Read: Designer Wendell Rodricks Passes Away in Goa Aged 59

Kamya Panjabi and Shalabh Dang got hitched two days back. The couple hosted a wedding reception party on Tuesday night in Mumbai for the actress' friends and colleagues from the TV industry. For the reception ceremony, Kamya opted for a dark green and gold lehenga. She chose to keep her hair curled and upped the glam quotient with smokey eyes.

Read: Kamya Panjabi, Shalabh Dang Look Royal at Their Wedding Reception Ceremony, See Pics and Videos

Actor Shahbaz Khan has been booked by the Mumbai police in an alleged molestation case of a teenage girl, reported indiatvnews.com. As per sources, an FIR has been filed against Shahbaz under section 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and section 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Read: Actor Shahbaz Khan Booked by Mumbai Police in Alleged Case of Molestation

The much-loved song Dus Bahane has been recreated for the movie Baaghi 3, with the film's stars Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor trying too hard to display their dancing skills against overwhelming backdrops. The video will take you to snow-clad mountains and glitzy movie sets, making it look like just any other song-and-dance video you see in movies. The swag of the original has been completely done away with.

Read: Baaghi 3 Song Dus Bahane 2.0: Tiger Shroff-Shraddha Kapoor Try Hard to Recreate the Original's Charm

Actor Noah Centineo has said he was experimenting with all kinds of drugs before he got sober. The actor, who famously essays the role of Peter Kavinsky in the To All the Boys I've Loved Before movie franchise, opened up about "a really dark time" in his life that saw him partying and taking drugs from the age of 17 to one day just before he turned 21.

Read: To All the Boys I've Loved Before Actor Noah Centineo Says He Experimented With Drugs During 'Dark Time'

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.