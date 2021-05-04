Designers Rimzim Dadu, Anand Bhushan End All Collaboration with Kangana Ranaut

Following Kangana Ranaut’s account suspension from Twitter, designers Rimzim Dadu and Anand Bhushan have announced that they have removed all images of the actress from their social media pages and vowed to never work with her. Rimzim took to her Instagram stories to make the announcement and shared a picture of the actress. “Never too late to do the right thing! We are removing all posts of past collaborations with Kangana Ranaut from our social channels and pledge not to engage in any future association with her," she wrote.

Echoing her thoughts, Anand Bhushan took to his official Instagram account and expressed that his brand does not wish to be associated with the Manikarnika actress. He shared a note which read, “In view of certain events today, we have taken a decision to remove all collaboration images with Kangana Ranaut from our social media channels. We also pledge never to be associated with her in any capacity in the future. We as a brand do not support hate speech."

Kangana’s account was suspended after she violated Twitter guidelines while posting about the reported violence in Bengal post the assembly elections results. Twitter has permanently suspended her account for repeated violations of rules, specifically its “Hateful Conduct and Abusive Behaviour policy”, the microblogging site said in a statement on Tuesday. According to Twitter’s Abusive Behaviour policy, “one may not engage in the targeted harassment of someone, or incite other people to do so or attempt to harass, intimidate, or silence someone else’s voice".

