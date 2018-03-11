English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Desperate Housewives Star Teri Hatcher Is Game For Show Reboot
The Emmy-winning series followed the lives of a group of women as seen through the eyes of their late friend and neighbor who committed suicide in the pilot episode.
Teri Hatcher
Actress Teri Hatcher says she is ready to return to a possible reboot of the popular series Desperate Housewives. In the show, she played Susan Mayer.
During an appearance on chat show Loose Women, the 53-year-old actress said she would "be the first person (to return)" if a reboot is done, reports aceshowbiz.com.
"I never wanted it to be over. I love those characters. I don't think they're very good (people). Just because of the creators -- it's not the women," Hatcher continued saying. "I think the women would probably all do it," she added.
However, Hatcher said that while she doesn't really keep in touch with her co-stars, which include Eva Longoria, Marcia Cross, Felicity Huffman, Nicollette Sheridan and Vanessa Williams, she still cares about them.
"(I'm) definitely supportive of everything that we're all off and doing," Hatcher said, adding that it's "very exciting" that Longoria is about to have her first baby.
Created by Marc Cherry, Desperate Housewives ran for eight seasons from October 2004 to May 2012. The Emmy-winning series followed the lives of a group of women as seen through the eyes of their late friend and neighbor who committed suicide in the pilot episode.
Also Watch
During an appearance on chat show Loose Women, the 53-year-old actress said she would "be the first person (to return)" if a reboot is done, reports aceshowbiz.com.
"I never wanted it to be over. I love those characters. I don't think they're very good (people). Just because of the creators -- it's not the women," Hatcher continued saying. "I think the women would probably all do it," she added.
However, Hatcher said that while she doesn't really keep in touch with her co-stars, which include Eva Longoria, Marcia Cross, Felicity Huffman, Nicollette Sheridan and Vanessa Williams, she still cares about them.
"(I'm) definitely supportive of everything that we're all off and doing," Hatcher said, adding that it's "very exciting" that Longoria is about to have her first baby.
Created by Marc Cherry, Desperate Housewives ran for eight seasons from October 2004 to May 2012. The Emmy-winning series followed the lives of a group of women as seen through the eyes of their late friend and neighbor who committed suicide in the pilot episode.
Also Watch
-
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Monday 12 February , 2018
Cartist: The Big Attraction At Auto Expo 2018
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
ZTE Axon M First Look at MWC 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Monday 12 February , 2018 Cartist: The Big Attraction At Auto Expo 2018
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
Thursday 08 March , 2018 ZTE Axon M First Look at MWC 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sachin Tendulkar Heaps Praise on India U-19 Captain Prithvi Shaw
- Lionel Messi Welcomes Third Son, Watches Barca Ease Past Malaga
- 'Nature's Call' Forces Real Madrid Captain Sergio Ramos into Emergency Break
- Bajaj Dominar 400 Modified as Police Bike Unveiled – See Pics
- Zero: Did Shah Rukh Khan Just Disturb Katrina Kaif With His 'Not-So-Good' Photo Skills?