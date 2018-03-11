GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Desperate Housewives Star Teri Hatcher Is Game For Show Reboot

The Emmy-winning series followed the lives of a group of women as seen through the eyes of their late friend and neighbor who committed suicide in the pilot episode.

IANS

Updated:March 11, 2018, 12:18 PM IST
Teri Hatcher
Actress Teri Hatcher says she is ready to return to a possible reboot of the popular series Desperate Housewives. In the show, she played Susan Mayer.

During an appearance on chat show Loose Women, the 53-year-old actress said she would "be the first person (to return)" if a reboot is done, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"I never wanted it to be over. I love those characters. I don't think they're very good (people). Just because of the creators -- it's not the women," Hatcher continued saying. "I think the women would probably all do it," she added.

However, Hatcher said that while she doesn't really keep in touch with her co-stars, which include Eva Longoria, Marcia Cross, Felicity Huffman, Nicollette Sheridan and Vanessa Williams, she still cares about them.

"(I'm) definitely supportive of everything that we're all off and doing," Hatcher said, adding that it's "very exciting" that Longoria is about to have her first baby.

Created by Marc Cherry, Desperate Housewives ran for eight seasons from October 2004 to May 2012. The Emmy-winning series followed the lives of a group of women as seen through the eyes of their late friend and neighbor who committed suicide in the pilot episode.

