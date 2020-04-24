MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Despite Abrupt Termination, Patiala Babes Producers to Support Workers Till Lockdown Ends

Anirudh Dave, Paridhi Sharma and Ashnoor Kaur.

Patiala Babes producers will be giving stipend ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 25000 per person to over 60 team members.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 24, 2020, 9:29 AM IST
Despite being terminated abruptly, "Patiala Babes" producers have decided to pay stipend to workers and the creative team till the lockdown ends.

They will be giving stipend ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 25000 per person to over 60 team members.

"Patiala Babes" was terminated owing to the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.

The show's writer-producer Rajita Sharma has expressed her sadness and trauma on the story "remaining unfinished and untold".

"It was encouraging that Sony gave us a platform to bring to life our very bold narrative. Since the whole world is under siege, these times call for some unfortunate but necessary measures. 'Patiala Babes' will always remain close to our heart," Rajita added.

"The pandemic seems to be preparing for a long haul and as the show is shut, our workers are jobless." Vivek Budakoti and Rajita pointed out.

"We have decided to share whatever little profit we earned with our fellow workers who made us what we are as a production house," they said.

They have announced that the daily wage workers, including light men, spot boys, setting workers, sound assistants, assistant directors, production assistants, and the creative team will be given a regular fixed stipend every month till the time the lockdown is in effect.

"This is our commitment and support to our colleagues and will be on for as much time it takes for the industry to resume shoot," they added.

