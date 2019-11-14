Despite Advisory Bed Rest, Amitabh Bachchan Pulls Off 18 Hour Shift for Kaun Banega Crorepati

While the veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has been unwell lately, yet he refuses to stop working. In his recent blog post, he mentioned how he pulled of an 18-hour work shift. In the blog, he mentioned that due to a backlog, he shot for three episodes of the reality game show Kaun Banega Crorepati in one day. “Yes, sir, I work. I work every day. I worked yesterday, it lasted 18 hours. It gave me reassurance, love and blessings,” read his blog post.

Yesterday, he had posted a motivational quote, with a picture of himself on the sets of the game show, which read, "There is no work without work ...."

T 3547 - There is no work without work ... pic.twitter.com/XCJXax23Rj — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 13, 2019

A day prior, he had apologised to his fans for a delayed blog and explained the reason for the same saying, “Apologies for the delayed Post and the Blog .. but as we near the ending of the season of KBC .. a great amount of catch up is being required .. hence finished only by 1 AM, this morning and am setting off again to the studios ..”

Earlier, he had shared his pictures, bedridden in the hospital with doctors suggesting him to 'slow down' on work due to health issues.

T 3544 - ... the Fowler , the socks and the Premier League .. all day long .. in recouped state attempt .. 🌺 pic.twitter.com/uruPhDcLkT — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 9, 2019

Because of health issues, Big B even had to cancel scheduled to inaugurate the 25th Kolkata International Film Festival. He expressed his disappointment on missing the same since he had been a guest for the past six years.

Despite that, the actor has a bunch of projects in his plate. His next will be Ayan Mukherjee's directorial Brahmastra, co starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Big B also has Gulabo Sitabo with Ayushmann Khurrana lined up next.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.