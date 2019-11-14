Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Despite Advisory Bed Rest, Amitabh Bachchan Pulls Off 18 Hour Shift for Kaun Banega Crorepati

Amitabh Bachchan, who has been advised to slow down by doctors due to health issues, wrote in his blog post about pulling of an 18-hour work day since it gave him blessings of the people.

News18.com

Updated:November 14, 2019, 12:12 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Despite Advisory Bed Rest, Amitabh Bachchan Pulls Off 18 Hour Shift for Kaun Banega Crorepati
Image credits: Sony | @SahilRiz / Twitter

While the veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has been unwell lately, yet he refuses to stop working. In his recent blog post, he mentioned how he pulled of an 18-hour work shift. In the blog, he mentioned that due to a backlog, he shot for three episodes of the reality game show Kaun Banega Crorepati in one day. “Yes, sir, I work. I work every day. I worked yesterday, it lasted 18 hours. It gave me reassurance, love and blessings,” read his blog post.

Yesterday, he had posted a motivational quote, with a picture of himself on the sets of the game show, which read, "There is no work without work ...."

A day prior, he had apologised to his fans for a delayed blog and explained the reason for the same saying, “Apologies for the delayed Post and the Blog .. but as we near the ending of the season of KBC .. a great amount of catch up is being required .. hence finished only by 1 AM, this morning and am setting off again to the studios ..”

Earlier, he had shared his pictures, bedridden in the hospital with doctors suggesting him to 'slow down' on work due to health issues.

Because of health issues, Big B even had to cancel scheduled to inaugurate the 25th Kolkata International Film Festival. He expressed his disappointment on missing the same since he had been a guest for the past six years.

Despite that, the actor has a bunch of projects in his plate. His next will be Ayan Mukherjee's directorial Brahmastra, co starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Big B also has Gulabo Sitabo with Ayushmann Khurrana lined up next.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram