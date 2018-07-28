English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Despite Being A Successful Actor, Shah Rukh Khan is Modest And Humble: Tigmanshu Dhulia
Zero, which is slated to release in December, also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.
Image: Yogen Shah
Loading...
Mumbai: Director Tigmanshu Dhulia who is receiving positive reviews for his film Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 has said that he had great experience working in filmmaker Aanand L. Rai's forthcoming film Zero along with superstar Shah Rukh Khan.
Dhulia, who will be seen playing Shah Rukh's father in Zero, was interacting with media to promote Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3, on Friday.
"I am playing Shah Rukh Khan's father in Aanand L. Rai's Zero. It was great experience working on that film. I had so much fun while shooting for it. I was dialogue writer for 'Dil Se' which featured Shah Rukh so, after many years; I got opportunity to work with him," he Dhulia.
Dhulia said that he wanted to work in Zero because he wanted to gain first hand experience of making a film with special effects.
"So, there was not any better opportunity for me, where I can do fun and gain some education and money," he said.
Asked Dhulia what was his experience working with SRK in Zero like, he said: "I got to learn a lot from Shah Rukh. Despite being such big and successful actor, he is so modest and humble. He gives respect to everyone present on the set right from light men, spot boys to his co-actors and directors which is a really endearing quality of him."
Zero, which is slated to release in December, also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.
Dhulia also has Milan Talkies in his kitty.
Talking about Milan Talkies, he said: "I am shooting for Milan Talkies which I am trying to make from many years. We have almost completed the shooting of that film and only 16-17 days of shooting is remaining which we will complete in August. Apart from that, I am writing few stories and working for digital platform as well."
Also Watch
Dhulia, who will be seen playing Shah Rukh's father in Zero, was interacting with media to promote Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3, on Friday.
"I am playing Shah Rukh Khan's father in Aanand L. Rai's Zero. It was great experience working on that film. I had so much fun while shooting for it. I was dialogue writer for 'Dil Se' which featured Shah Rukh so, after many years; I got opportunity to work with him," he Dhulia.
Dhulia said that he wanted to work in Zero because he wanted to gain first hand experience of making a film with special effects.
"So, there was not any better opportunity for me, where I can do fun and gain some education and money," he said.
Asked Dhulia what was his experience working with SRK in Zero like, he said: "I got to learn a lot from Shah Rukh. Despite being such big and successful actor, he is so modest and humble. He gives respect to everyone present on the set right from light men, spot boys to his co-actors and directors which is a really endearing quality of him."
Zero, which is slated to release in December, also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.
Dhulia also has Milan Talkies in his kitty.
Talking about Milan Talkies, he said: "I am shooting for Milan Talkies which I am trying to make from many years. We have almost completed the shooting of that film and only 16-17 days of shooting is remaining which we will complete in August. Apart from that, I am writing few stories and working for digital platform as well."
Also Watch
-
Mission: Impossible - Fallout Review: Tom Cruise Delivers An Incredible Performance
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain
-
Thursday 05 July , 2018
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
Mission: Impossible - Fallout Review: Tom Cruise Delivers An Incredible Performance
Friday 20 July , 2018 Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Friday 13 July , 2018 Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
Friday 13 July , 2018 Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain
Thursday 05 July , 2018 Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Starved Jharkhand Battling Hunger, a Serial Killer
- Bollywood Star Ajay Devgn Rides Three-Wheel Trike With Son, Shares Pic
- Netflix is Giving Profile Icons a Makeover And Using Characters From its Own Shows
- 27th July 1969: The Man Who Could Fly on Field
- Huawei Nova 3 vs OnePlus 6: Finding The Best Android Flagship Alternative Around Rs 34,000
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...