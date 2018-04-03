Despite Bharat Bandh, Baaghi 2 Races Towards 100 Crore Collection At Box Office

Despite bandh affecting biz in various states, #Baaghi2 puts up a SUPERB double digit total on Mon... Biz gathered momentum towards evening shows... Speeding towards ₹ 100 cr... Fri 25.10 cr, Sat 20.40 cr, Sun 27.60 cr, Mon 12.10 cr. Total: ₹ 85.20 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 3, 2018

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani-starrer Baaghi 2, the sequel to 2016's hit film Baaghi, looks set to comfortably cross the Rs 100 Crore mark at the box office within its first few days of release. While the action thriller collected close to 75 Crores on its opening weekend, it raked in Rs 12 Crore on Monday, bringing its total earning so far to Rs 85.20 crore. This was despite the Bharat Bandh that raged across many placed in the country, and caused disruption and conflict across northern states.The film, directed by Ahmed Khan, also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Randeep Hooda and Deepak Dobriyal.