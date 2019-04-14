English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Despite Box Office Failure, 'Zero' Holds 'Special Place' in Aanand L Rai's Heart
Shah Rukh Khan's 'Zero' might have failed to elicit the expected response, but director Aanand L. Rai says the film holds a special place in his heart.
Shah Rukh Khan's 'Zero' might have failed to elicit the expected response, but director Aanand L. Rai says the film holds a special place in his heart.
Loading...
Shah Rukh Khan's Zero might have failed to elicit the expected response, but director Aanand L. Rai says the film holds a special place in his heart.
The director is excited about the film getting selected as the closing film of the Beijing International Film Festival 2019.
"I'm so happy that 'Zero' has been selected as the closing film at the Beijing International Film Festival," Rai said in a statement.
"The film is very special to us and this news is very encouraging. I hope the audience there enjoys the film," he added.
The 2018 film features SRK as a person with dwarfism in a love triangle with a scientist with cerebral palsy (actress Anushka Sharma) and a famous actress (Katrina Kaif). The actors were lauded for their performances.
Despite a strong buzz and an ensemble cast, the film turned out to be a damp squib at the box office.
Representing Zero at the film fest, Shah Rukh will participate in a dialogue segment as an effort to forge ways for the development of Chinese and Indian films as well as creation of opportunities to strengthen film cooperation between the two countries.
The festival will run from April 13 to April 20. The line-up is a mix of Hollywood blockbusters (including all five Jason Bourne films and all four Mad Max titles); homage to filmmakers, including Akira Kurosawa and Alfonso Cuaron (with screenings of Gravity and Children of Men).
The director is excited about the film getting selected as the closing film of the Beijing International Film Festival 2019.
"I'm so happy that 'Zero' has been selected as the closing film at the Beijing International Film Festival," Rai said in a statement.
"The film is very special to us and this news is very encouraging. I hope the audience there enjoys the film," he added.
The 2018 film features SRK as a person with dwarfism in a love triangle with a scientist with cerebral palsy (actress Anushka Sharma) and a famous actress (Katrina Kaif). The actors were lauded for their performances.
Despite a strong buzz and an ensemble cast, the film turned out to be a damp squib at the box office.
Representing Zero at the film fest, Shah Rukh will participate in a dialogue segment as an effort to forge ways for the development of Chinese and Indian films as well as creation of opportunities to strengthen film cooperation between the two countries.
The festival will run from April 13 to April 20. The line-up is a mix of Hollywood blockbusters (including all five Jason Bourne films and all four Mad Max titles); homage to filmmakers, including Akira Kurosawa and Alfonso Cuaron (with screenings of Gravity and Children of Men).
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Three Naked Women in Speeding Car Arrested by Florida Police After Hour-Long Chase
- Ayushmann Khurrana's 'AndhaDhun' Creates Record in China, Crosses Rs 150 Crore Milestone
- IPL 2019 | Our Game Awareness Without Needing to Talk Helps: Kohli on Partnership With AB
- Stokes Backs 'Gifted' Archer to Make England World Cup Squad
- This is What Anand Ahuja Did to Support Sonam Kapoor After Marriage
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results