English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Despite Harsh Reviews, Tara Sutaria is Happy About SOTY 2’s Opening Box Office Collection
Starring Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria in the lead, Student Of The Year 2 released on May 10.
Image: Instagram/Tara Sutaria
Loading...
Actress Tara Sutaria is not disappointed with the mixed reviews that her maiden Bollywood film Student Of The Year 2 has received from the critics and audience.
SOTY 2, directed by Punit Malhotra and starring Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday apart from Tara, released on Friday. It made Rs 12.06 crore on its opening day and Rs 14.02 crore on Saturday.
The story is about a hardworking college student (Tiger) who overcomes his personal challenges and faces his competitors to win the Student of the Year Cup. The film’s script and unreal situations have drawn criticism.
Asked if she was disappointed, Tara told the media, "I am not feeling disappointed, but I am feeling really happy that it has been accepted so well. I think what we envisioned for the film, according to that, we feel lucky and thankful that it has opened so well at the box office. The entire team of SOTY 2 is very happy and I would like to make an appeal to the audience that keep giving us the love that you have been giving us."
On the big screen, Tara will soon be seen in Milan Lutheria's film RX 100 along with Ahan Shetty, the son of actor Suniel Shetty.
She says they are still training for the film. "I am very excited to start shooting for it. I think Ahan is fantastic and so is Tiger. Therefore, I feel very lucky that I am getting an opportunity to work with such talented actors from the film industry," she said.
RX 100 is the official remake of the Telugu action thriller of the same name. The film is slated to go on the floors in July and will be shot in Mussoorie and Mumbai.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
SOTY 2, directed by Punit Malhotra and starring Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday apart from Tara, released on Friday. It made Rs 12.06 crore on its opening day and Rs 14.02 crore on Saturday.
The story is about a hardworking college student (Tiger) who overcomes his personal challenges and faces his competitors to win the Student of the Year Cup. The film’s script and unreal situations have drawn criticism.
Asked if she was disappointed, Tara told the media, "I am not feeling disappointed, but I am feeling really happy that it has been accepted so well. I think what we envisioned for the film, according to that, we feel lucky and thankful that it has opened so well at the box office. The entire team of SOTY 2 is very happy and I would like to make an appeal to the audience that keep giving us the love that you have been giving us."
On the big screen, Tara will soon be seen in Milan Lutheria's film RX 100 along with Ahan Shetty, the son of actor Suniel Shetty.
She says they are still training for the film. "I am very excited to start shooting for it. I think Ahan is fantastic and so is Tiger. Therefore, I feel very lucky that I am getting an opportunity to work with such talented actors from the film industry," she said.
RX 100 is the official remake of the Telugu action thriller of the same name. The film is slated to go on the floors in July and will be shot in Mussoorie and Mumbai.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hero Xpulse 200, 200T First Ride Review: Return of the Impulse?
- IPL 2019: MI vs CSK, Who Will Win The IPL FInal?
- Weekly Tech Recap: Google Pixel 3a, Samsung Galaxy Fold Delayed, Realme X And More
- Robert Downey Jr Shares BTS Pictures of His Final Moments as Iron Man in Avengers Endgame
- IPL 2019 | CSK’s Imran Tahir Finishes With Purple Cap
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results