Despite Negative Reviews, Acharya's Day 1 Collection Likely to Reach Rs 25 Crore

Acharya, the much-anticipated Tollywood action drama starring Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, was finally released in theatres on April 29. Though the film got mixed to unfavourable reviews from critics, the film has opened to a good response at theatres.

The advance booking for tickets received a positive response, and the film grossed more than Rs12.50 crore as a result of the advance booking. According to trade analysts, the movie is likely to gross around Rs25 crore on day one.

The film has been released in over 2,000 theatres worldwide. Bookings for the film began four days ago. It is being shown on about 355 screens in the Nizam region, 520 screens in Andhra Pradesh, and 260 screens in Ceded. In the two Telugu-speaking states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the film has a total of 1150 screens. Approximately 200 screens in Karnataka and the rest of India have been booked for the film. Overseas, the film has been released on over 650 screens.

Due to the frenzy, theatre owners in Telugu-speaking areas put up special early morning shows, bringing in an above-average opening. Acharya had got favourable pre-release buzz.

The pre-release business for Acharya was Rs136 crore. The makers have made Rs 113.5 crore from the sale of theatre distribution rights for Andhra and Telangana. To be a profitable endeavour, the film needs to gross more than Rs 240 crore.

The film also stars Bollywood actor Sonu Sood. Overall it seems that this trailer is a mix of Naxalism with spirituality with some social message. The film’s OTT agreement is also said to be completed. The film is apparently being purchased at a high price by Amazon Prime, a big streaming OTT service. All of the agreements relating to this deal have already been fulfilled. According to the reports, Acharya will be released on the OTT platforms month after its release in theaters.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.