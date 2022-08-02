Despite Rama Rao On Duty's Failure, Pavithra Lokesh Gets a Raise

Actress Pavithra Lokesh was recently seen in Rama Rao on Duty, which failed to impress the audience and critics. She essayed the role of Mahalakshmi. Despite the failure, Pavithra is facing no hurdles in securing a good remuneration. According to reports, Pavithra’s salary increased from Rs 60,000 per day to Rs 1 Lakh.

Apart from the raise, what interests Pavithra fans is her upcoming film. She will be seen in the movie Neetho, written and directed by Balu Sharma. Rajeev Kanakala, Ravi Verma, Padmaja and Sanjay Raichur also star in Neetho, which is currently in the post-production stage. The teaser of Neetho suggests that it’s a romantic film.

Besides Neetho, Pavithra is also a part of Saptha Sagaradaache Ello. Saptha Sagaradaache Ello is expected to be released this year. Its plot is not disclosed as of now. It is written and directed by Hemanth M. Rao. Rakshit Shetty, Achyuth Kumar, Sharath Lohithaswa and other actors are there in this venture. Going by the teaser, Saptha Sagaradaache Ello appears to be a romantic film.

In addition to Neetho and Saptha Sagaradaache Ello, the Wedding Gift actress is part of the film Ugravatara. Ugravatara talks about the exploitation of women in every sphere of life. Gurumurthy directed this film. Suman, Ajay, Priyanka Upendra, Cockroach Sudhi and other actors are a part of Ugravatara.

Pavithra will act in Rampur 0 km helmed by Rahul Singh Rana Krishna. It’s a story of an orphan child. Mohan Joshi, Suman, Rajneesh Duggal, Shanvi Srivastava and other actors are also part of Rampur 0 km. Bankrolled by Bros Now Entertainment, Rampur 0 km is in the pre-production stage.

Her film Telisinavaallu has been announced and is directed by Viplove Koneti. Ram Karthick, Hebah Patel, Naresh, Pavitra Lokesh, Jaya Prakash and others are there in Telisinavaallu.

