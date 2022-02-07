Despite Several Hiccups and Changes, Kaatrukkenna Veli Completes 300 Episodes

The cast and crew of Kaatrukkenna Veli, which airs on Star Vijay, celebrated after the show completed 300 episodes recently.

The show is about an undergraduate student, who aspires to be an IAS officer. Her father forces her into a marriage that she doesn’t want. She pursues an extraordinary journey to make her dreams come true. The show stars Priyanka Kumar as Vennila and Darshan K. Raju as Suryakumar, her professor.

Surya Darshan, the first lead actor of Kaatrukkenna Veli, quit the show after getting an opportunity to work in movies. When Surya left, it came as a huge shock to fans. After Surya, Swaminathan, the Kannada actor, took over as the male lead in Kaatrukkenna Veli. Darshan has a huge fan following and after he left the show, it was speculated that his departure would affect the show’s TRPs.

Additionally, Jyothi Rai was announced as the new mother of the male lead on the show, as Malavika Avinash also left the serial for unknown reasons.

Besides this, some fans also took exception to a student-teacher relationship and argued that the makers should not promote false scenarios. Not just that, previously, the show’s timing was also changed from 6 pm to 1 pm.

Despite so many disappointing changes, the fans stayed loyal to the show, and it has completed a successful milestone by airing its 300th episode.

