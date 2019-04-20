Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Kalank Star Sonakshi Sinha Elated Over Response to Her Role in Film, Says 'Everyone Has Loved It'

Sonakshi Sinha has been applauded for the role of Satya in Abhishek Varman's period drama 'Kalank', and her chemistry with Aditya Roy Kapur.

IANS

Updated:April 20, 2019, 8:19 AM IST
Kalank Star Sonakshi Sinha Elated Over Response to Her Role in Film, Says 'Everyone Has Loved It'
Image: Karan Johar/Instagram
Actress Sonakshi Sinha says essaying the role of Satya in Kalank has been a very fulfilling experience.

The actress has been applauded for the role of Satya in Abhishek Varman's period drama Kalank, and her chemistry with Aditya Roy Kapur.

"The response has been fantastic, everyone has loved my character and my portrayal of Satya and that makes me really happy," Sonakshi said in a statement.

"Playing a character who is dying and harbouring so much pain is never easy. Abhishek really helped a lot in bringing that out of me. Satya has been one of the most fulfilling characters I have played," she added.

Kalank also stars Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt. Along with the varied hues of love, the period drama highlights the trials and tribulations of love with the spotlight on communal tensions. It released on Wednesday.

After Kalank, she has a lot to look forward to. She will be seen playing an astrophysicist in Mission Mangal, a small town girl in Mrigdeep Lamba's untitled comedy, an outspoken social worker in Bhuj: The Pride of India and reprising her role of Rajjo in Dabangg 3.
