Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Detective Pikachu Creators 'Leak' Their Own Copy of the Film, Ryan Reynolds Comes to the Rescue

In a first, the team of Detective Pikachu created its own "leak" copy of the film and Ryan Reynolds, the voice of the beloved Pokemon, brought it to Warner Bros attention on social media.

News18.com

Updated:May 8, 2019, 4:58 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Detective Pikachu Creators 'Leak' Their Own Copy of the Film, Ryan Reynolds Comes to the Rescue
In a first, the team of Detective Pikachu created its own "leak" copy of the film and Ryan Reynolds, the voice of the beloved Pokemon, brought it to Warner Bros attention on social media.
Loading...
In a first, the team of Detective Pikachu created its own "leak" copy of the film and Ryan Reynolds, the voice of the beloved Pokemon, brought it to Warner Bros attention on social media in his signature wry humour.

Days ahead of its theatrical release, the 1 hour 42 minute-long supposedly 'pirated' footage found its way on the Internet with an 'R Reynolds' watermark placed quite conspicuously in the clip.

The video, titled Pokemon Detective Pikachu: Full Picture, was shared from a Twitter account called Inspector Pikachu.

Reynolds retweeted the post and "informed" the studio and the movie's official account on the microblogging site about the supposed "leak".

At the first glance, it seems that it could be a pirated copy of the film but the video is a well thought-out and funny marketing gimmick, which shows Pikachu dancing to Bobby King's "I Cannot Hear You" for almost two hours straight.

"Attn @DetPikachuMovie @warnerbros. Leak..." wrote the actor.




Pokemon Detective Pikachu stars Reynolds as detective Pikachu. It is based on the Pokemon brand—one of the world's most popular multi-generation entertainment properties.

The story begins when detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim (Justice Smith) to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry's former Pokemon partner, detective Pikachu.

The Pokemon universe has produced many films over the years, which have all been animated ones. This is a fresh approach to reviving a phenomenon for a motion picture. Directed by Rob Letterman, Detective Pikachu will release on May 10.

(With inputs from PTI)

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram