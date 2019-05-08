English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Detective Pikachu Creators 'Leak' Their Own Copy of the Film, Ryan Reynolds Comes to the Rescue
In a first, the team of Detective Pikachu created its own "leak" copy of the film and Ryan Reynolds, the voice of the beloved Pokemon, brought it to Warner Bros attention on social media.
In a first, the team of Detective Pikachu created its own "leak" copy of the film and Ryan Reynolds, the voice of the beloved Pokemon, brought it to Warner Bros attention on social media in his signature wry humour.
Days ahead of its theatrical release, the 1 hour 42 minute-long supposedly 'pirated' footage found its way on the Internet with an 'R Reynolds' watermark placed quite conspicuously in the clip.
The video, titled Pokemon Detective Pikachu: Full Picture, was shared from a Twitter account called Inspector Pikachu.
Reynolds retweeted the post and "informed" the studio and the movie's official account on the microblogging site about the supposed "leak".
At the first glance, it seems that it could be a pirated copy of the film but the video is a well thought-out and funny marketing gimmick, which shows Pikachu dancing to Bobby King's "I Cannot Hear You" for almost two hours straight.
"Attn @DetPikachuMovie @warnerbros. Leak..." wrote the actor.
Pokemon Detective Pikachu stars Reynolds as detective Pikachu. It is based on the Pokemon brand—one of the world's most popular multi-generation entertainment properties.
The story begins when detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim (Justice Smith) to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry's former Pokemon partner, detective Pikachu.
The Pokemon universe has produced many films over the years, which have all been animated ones. This is a fresh approach to reviving a phenomenon for a motion picture. Directed by Rob Letterman, Detective Pikachu will release on May 10.
Um.... Attn @DetPikachuMovie @warnerbros https://t.co/UF7qYtKOYV— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) May 7, 2019
