Detective Pikachu Trailer 2: Ryan Reynolds Starrer Introduces a Menacing Looking Mewtwo
People who have grown up watching Pokémon, the cartoon series, will stand firmly behind the fact that there wasn't anything as adorable as Pikachu. Now the electrocuting Pokémon is back in our lives, evoking nostalgia in some and excitement in others, in the form of Detective Pikachu, the first live-action film in the Pokémon universe, jointly produced by Hollywood's Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures, and The Pokémon Company based in Japan. Ryan Reynolds is the voice behind the most famous Pokémon--Pikachu, while the film also stars the likes of Justice Smith, Kathryn Newton, Suki Waterhouse and Omar Chaparro.
Based in Ryme city, where Pokémons and humans co-exist, Detective Pikachu follows the unlikely team of Tim (Justice) and Pikachu, as they embark on a journey in search of Tim's dad. The cap-wearing Pikachu has lost his memory but insists on helping Tim find his dad, through the power of his investigative abilities and not thunderbolt attacks. Together, they might also end up saving the world from a few villainous men and Pokemons. Adding to this man-monster gig is Ryan's self-aware and easy-going humour.
Some of our favourite characters from the Pokemon universe also make their presence felt in this two-and-a-half minute trailer. Notable ones being Charizard, Lickitung, Snorlax, Eevee and a menacing-looking Mewtwo.
Ryan also put up a video for the fans in which he shares how difficult it was, and a privilege at the same time, to be embracing and bringing alive cartoons' one of the most beloved character on screen. Watch Ryan's funny video here:
Pokemon universe has produced many films over the years, which have all been animated ones. This is a fresh approach at reviving a phenomenon for a motion picture. Directed by Rob Letterman, Detective Pikachu will release on May 10.
Watch Detective Pikachu trailer here:
