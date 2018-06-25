English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Dev 2 Star Ashish Chowdhry: If It Takes Me to Do Daily Soap Like Naagin to Boost My Career, Then Why Not
Ashish Chowdhry says he would not mind doing daily soaps if they help him reach a position where he is able to make choices as an artiste.
Mumbai: Ashish Chowdhry says he would not mind doing daily soaps if they help him reach a position where he is able to make choices as an artiste. Aashish, who has also acted in Hindi films, says he eventually wants to do shows that make his family proud.
"I am not a top actor on TV. If it takes me to do a daily soap - Naagin or Saas-Bahu, to be at good ranking, and to boost my career and get better offers then why not. I have to be in a good position to get good roles," he told PTI.
The actor says saas-bahu shows are a staple on the small screen as they are accepted by the audience and one cannot blame the industry for churning out such programmes. The 39-year-old actor adds the sensibilities of the audience will only change with time.
"There is nothing wrong in delivering what people want to see. My parents are trying to understand Netflix (a video-streaming service). The audience wants slow running shows so that they can do some other household chores in between. This is nothing but lethargic viewing.
"Sensibilities will change. The day everyone would be online, the whole choice of shows will change. Unless you do not make something that can be seen on TV and online, television will not survive." Ashish says he is aware television is not an easy medium but he is satisfied with the work he has done so far.
"I give a lot of respect to this medium. I give honest 12 hours of dedication. You need a hit show to be a top actor. Shows that run for years are considered to be big hits."
He took up a daily soap, Ek Mutthi Aasmaan, which the actor calls, a typical TV programme, to resume his career on the small screen.Post that he chose the suspense drama Dev and told the makers if the show does not do well, he will go back to doing the 'saas-bahu' sagas.
"I will do proper saas-bahu shows in which my wife is either a snake or eunuch, I don't mind doing it because the audience are accepting them.
