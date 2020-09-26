Dev Anand 95th Birth Anniversary: 5 Most Memorable Melodies from the Evergreen Hero's Films

One of the most flamboyant film stars, Dev Anand is considered one of the most successful actor in the Indian film industry. Lovingly acknowledged as Dev Sahab or Dev Saab, the actor was born on September 26, 1923. Dev Saab was also a writer, director and film producer and had a career spanning six decades.

In addition to several accolades and honours, Dev Saab was conferred with the Padma Bhushan and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his contribution to Indian cinema. His film Guide, that is an all-time classic, was India's official entry to the Oscars. Apart from the most memorable roles he essayed in films, the legend is also remembered for the unforgettable songs picturised on him.

On the occasion of his 95th birth anniversary, here is a playlist of some of the most memorable songs from his films.

1. Main zindagi ka saath nibhata chala gaya - Hum Do, 1961

Sung by legendary music thespian Mohd Rafi, the song is an immortal classic track. Dev Anand was a competent army officer of his camp who was in the war zone. He played double roles in the film. In this song, Dev Saab chronicles his grief and also shares a word of optimistic perspective to look at like.

2. Gata Rahe Mera Dil – Guide, 1965

The most beautiful song from his most memorable film. This song picturised on Dev Saab with Waheed Rahman set many standards in Bollywood for music and cinematography. Sung by Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar on SD Burman’s music, this song etched his place in the hearts of millions as the evergreen hero for years to come.

3. Abhi Na Jao Chhodkar - Hum Do, 1961

One of the most admired classics of all time, this song continues to be a favourite with the present-day youth. The emotional backdrop and ageless lyrics make this song what it is today. Filmed on Dev Saab and Sadna, the song is crooned by Asha Bhosle and Mohd Rafi.

4. Mana Janab Ne Pukara Nahi - Paying Guest, 1957

A sweet melody from the voice of Kishore Kumar on SD Burman’s music. Dev Anand tries to get Nutan’s attention in this mood-lifting romantic number. The dapper Dev Anand adds elements of his quintessential style in the song’s music video.

5. Pal bhar ke liye koi humme pyaar kar le - Johny Mera Naam, 1970

This music of this fun song is courtesy celebrated duo Kalyanji-Anandji. Crooned to perfection by Kishore Kumar and Usha Khanna, the lyrics bring about the nuances of the feeling of love. Filmed on Dev Anand and Hema Malini, the song has subtle naughtiness but is a beauty in its own way.

These songs will surely take you back in time to remind you of the effortlessly charming Bollywood star.