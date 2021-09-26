Dev Anand Birth Anniversary: From Gata Rahe Mera Dil To Mana Janab Ne Pukara Nahi, Memorable Songs of the Legend

Dev Anand belonged to a legendary league of actors who changed Indian cinema with their acting prowess. Born as Dharam Dev Anand on September 26, 1923, in Punjab’s Gurdaspur, the iconic star started off his career with a job as a Military censor officer in Mumbai (then Bombay) in the early 40s. He joined Indian People’s Theatre Association as a member along with his brother and filmmaker Chatan Anand.

Inspired by performances of actor Ashok Kumar in films like Achhut Kanya and Kismet, Dev Anand decided to pursue a career as a performer.

Soon, Dev Anand got his first break as an actor in the 1946 film Hum Ek Hain. In his career spanning over six decades, Dev Anand has featured in some of the most iconic Bollywood films.

His body of work features classics like C.I.D., Guide, Paying Guest and Jewel Thief. As we remember the legendary actor on his birth anniversary today, here’s a list of some of the iconic songs he has featured in.

Abhi Na Jao Chhodkar

This is an evergreen song. Do need to say more? No, right. The soulful track, from the film Hum Do, was sung by Asha Bhosle and Mohd Rafi.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0l2Jul5yptE

Pal Bhar Ke Liye Koi Hume Pyaar Kar Le

The list would have been incomplete without this one. This melodious composition by celebrated duo Kalyanji-Anandji brings talks about love. Featuring Dev Anand and Hema Malini, the song will surely take you back in time.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rhOdfnguyfo

Gata Rahe Mera Dil

This is another gem produced by SD Burman that is waiting for you. Sung by Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar, this classic made its own place in the audience’s heart. Agree?

Mana Janab Ne Pukara Nahi

The track by iconic singer Kishore Kumar is from the much-acclaimed movie Paying Guest. The song was picturised on Dev Anand and legendary actress Nutan. The music composition was by SD Burman.

Main Zindagi Ka Saath Nibhata Chala Gaya

Another one coming from the film Hum Do. The song shows Dev Anand, who plays an army officer, expressing his grief while sharing an optimistic perspective to look at things.

Which one is your favourite?

