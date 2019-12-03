Dev Anand Death Anniversary: 5 Romantic Hits Picturised on the Evergreen Bollywood Star

Noted film actor Dev Anand, who passed away on December 3, 2011, had an illustrious career spanning over six decades. Considered to be one of the greatest actors of Indian cinema, he got his first big break through Ashok Kumar. He soon acquired a romantic image with films like Manzil, Tere Ghar Ke Samne, Maya, Jab Pyar Kisi Se Hota Hai and Teen Deviyan.

His first colour film was Guide, opposite Waheeda Rehman, which was an immense hit, while Prem Pujari, which was a flop at the time of its release, has developed cult status over the years. Dev Anand first entered the realms of directing with Hare Rama Hare Krishna and went on to star in quite a few more hits following a period of slump.

The actor, whose failed love story with Suraiya has turned into a legend, has often featured in eternal love songs that still manage to tug at the heart strings of listeners over the years.

On the actor's death anniversary, here are 5 romantic numbers which have kept Dev Anand's evergreen hero status intact among cinema lovers.

Tera Mera Pyaar Amar: The song from the 1962 film Asli Naqli is picturised on Dev Anand and Sadhana. The song was sung by Lata Mangeshkar and the lyrics were penned by Shailendra. The song in the black and white film demonstrates the love between Dev Anand and

Sadhana with the actress saying that the love between the two is immortal.

Din Dhal Jaaye: Sung by legendary singer Mohammed Rafi, the song from the 1965 film Guide is picturised on Dev Anand and Waheeda Rehman. The film is based on RK Narayan's novel - The Guide. In the film, Dev Anand has essayed the role of Raju, a tourist guide.

Khwaab Ho Tum Ya Koi Haqeeqat: The song from 1965 film Teen Deviyan, directed by Amarjeet, is picturised on Dev Anand and Simi Garewal. The romantic song, sung by Kishore Kumar, from the black and white film from the '60s is still famous for its meaningful lyrics written by Majrooh Sultanpuri.

Dil Pukare Aare Aare: Pictured on Dev Anand and Vyjayanthimala from the 1967 film Jewel Thief, the song was sung by Mohammed Rafi and Lata Mangeshkar. The lyrics of the song were penned by Majrooh Sultanpuri. The film also starred Ashok Kumar, Tanuja among others.

Pal Bhar Ke Liye Koi Humein Pyar Kar Le: Picturised on Dev Anand and Hema Malini, the song from 1970 film Johny Mera Naam is sung by Kishore Kumar and Usha Khanna. The music has been composed by Kalyanji Anandji. The captivating lyrics were penned by Indeedvar. The song shows Dev Anand's character trying to persuade Hema Malini to fall in love with him.

