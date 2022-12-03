Dev Anand Death Anniversary: Legendary Actor’s Unfulfilled Love Story With Suraiya

In an illustrious career spanning more than five decades, Dev Anand redefined the Hindi film industry and gave path breaking performances in many films, including Guide, Hum Dono, Kala Bazar and others. The late actor achieved many significant milestones on the professional front, but suffered some painful heart breaks in personal life. These disappointments included his failed relationship with late actress Suraiya. It was one of the most passionate love sagas which could not be successful.

On his 99th death anniversary let’s have a look at the love story of Dev Anand and Suraiya.

Dev and Suraiya’s affair had all the ingredients of a movie script like love, romance, hatred and an unfortunate ending. So, how did this begin? It all started in the late 40s when Dev had just acted in a couple of films, but was successful in striking a chord with audiences. On the other hand, Suraiya had already established herself as a sensational singing star and successful actress. Dev was smitten with her beauty and humble nature. He came closer to her during the shooting of their first movie Vidya directed by Girish Trivedi.

The renowned actor had once described his fondness for Suraiya in an interview. He said that, “Suraiya and I fell in love when we started working together. She was a very nice girl who radiates warmth and friendliness. She was an established star but had no airs about her. I was passionately in love with her. I was young, it was my first love and it was very intense.” This love grew by leaps and bounds when he saved her in an accident during the shooting. Suraiya had recalled in an interview that while shooting in a boat, it overturned and she was about to drown. If it had not been timely intervention from Dev, she would have not been alive.

However, this love story became the target of religious bigotry. Suraiya’s grandmother could not accept Dev because he was not a Muslim. Despite the fact that Suraiya’s mother, Mumtaz Begum, supported the couple, it could not prove to be helpful. Heartbroken, Dev and Suraiya separated on a tragic note. Dev went on to marry Kalpana Kartik while Suraiya remained unmarried.

