Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Dev Patel, Anupam Kher's Hotel Mumbai Uses Actual Footage of Ajmal Kasab Confession

Hotel Mumbai director Anthony Maras has used actual footage of Ajmal Kasab's police confession in the film.

IANS

Updated:November 29, 2019, 8:39 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Dev Patel, Anupam Kher's Hotel Mumbai Uses Actual Footage of Ajmal Kasab Confession
Image courtesy: Hotel Mumbai/ Twitter

Hotel Mumbai director Anthony Maras has used actual footage of Ajmal Kasab's police confession in the film.

The film is based on the 26/11 terror attack, which culminated in the horrific destruction of Taj Mahal Palace hotel on Mumbai, in 2008.

Police and local authorities gave Maras information, access to interviews and the actual footage of Kasab after he was nabbed by the police. The transcripts submitted to court were also made available to Maras and his co-writer John Collee.

"We poured over thousands of pages of evidence from Kasab's trial including witness statements, confessions and transcripts of satellite communications between the terrorists and their handlers. We interviewed Kasab's lawyer for further insight," Maras said.

"We stayed at the Taj for over a month, interviewing staff members and walking the same corridors, kitchens and hallways the events took place in," he added.

The Zee Studios and Purpose Entertainment's project is set to hit the screens in India on November 29. The film stars Dev Patel, Anupam Kher, and Armie Hammer.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram