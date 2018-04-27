GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
AFP Relaxnews

Updated:April 27, 2018, 10:26 AM IST
Dev Patel, Hugh Laurie and Tilda Swinton Confirmed For New David Copperfield Adaptation
The film will focus on Dickens' title character as he navigates through a world of chaos and clutter with the aim of finding his place within it.
Tilda Swinton and Hugh Laurie will join Dev Patel in the latest adaptation of Charles Dickens' David Copperfield.

According to the The Hollywood Reporter, the latest take on Dickens' classic will feature an outstanding cast. The Oscar-winning actress, Tilda Swinton and House star , Hugh Laurie, are set to star alongside Slumdog Millionaire actor, Dev Patel. Ben Whishaw, famous for his role of 'Q' in the James Bond films will also join.

The film is set to begin production this summer in the U.K, with Emmy-winning Veep creator, Armando Iannuci directing and producing the film, alongside fellow producer Kevin Loader.

As reported by Variety, the film will focus on Dickens' title character as he navigates through a world of chaos and clutter with the aim of finding his place within it. Modeled on Dickens himself, David Copperfield became an international bestseller and remains so today, having been adapted more than several times for television, film and radio.

