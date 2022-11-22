Deva’s Music Was Played At Ex-Singapore President SR Nathan's Funeral: Rajinikanth

Superstar Rajinikanth attended legendary composer Deva’s music concert in Chennai on Sunday, November 20 as one of the chief guests. The event took place at the Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai. Deva performed several classic songs from his super hit films at the concert. The duo has given the entertainment industry too many hits in the late 80s and early 90s. Thalaiva made a splashing entry to the stage to the iconic Baashha theme music.

At the event, Rajinikanth lauded the ace music composer for his work. He recalled the time when Deva’s music was played at the funeral of former President of Singapore SR Nathan. He also mentioned that the significant incident was covered by the international media including Malaysia and Thailand but the Tamil media did not cover the news. He even added that Deva might have felt the same and asked the media to give him equal consideration in the near fuNotablyotebly, the late SR Nathan was an Indian-origin Singapore citizen who died at the age of 92 in 2016. He had severed the Singapore Presidency for two terms. During the funeral ceremony included the Thanjavooru Mannu Eduthu song composed by Deva for the film Porkkaalam.

The speech video had been making rounds on the internet, but due to copyright issues, the clip has been taken down by Twitter.

The concert was organised by the popular YouTube Channel Blacksheep to celebrate Deva’s 72nd birthday.

After Rajnikant’s speech at the event, the funeral video of the former Singapore President is now making rounds on the internet. The video shows delegations and people attending the funeral where Deva’s song is being played as a part of the tribute.

Superstar Rajinikanth and composer Deva gave the fans several hit albums that stood the test of time. Deva climbed the success stairs with songs and scores he composed for Annamalai and Baassha.

Meanwhile, Rajnikanth is currently busy shooting his upcoming film, Jailer with director Nelson Dilipkumar.

