Devastated by Sushant Singh Rajput's Suicide, Actor's Sister-in-law Passes Away: Report

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's remains have been laid to rest in a crematorium in Vile Parle, Mumbai. His family members, including his father KK Singh, flew from Patna for their son's last rites that were performed on Monday evening. His suicide has sent shock waves across the country and his family is devastated. Reportedly, his sister-in-law couldn't bear the loss of the young family member.

It is reported that the actor's cousin brother's wife, Sudha Devi, was in deep shock and had stopped eating after she got to know about Sushant's suicide. As the family performed the last rites of the actor in Mumbai, Devi passed away at his native, Purnia in Bihar.

Sushant was found hanging in his Bandra residence on Sunday morning by his domestic help. His mortal remains were taken by the police to the hospital for COVID-19 test and post-mortem. The preliminary post-mortem report of the Bollywood actor said that the cause of his death is asphyxia due to hanging.

The police suspected it to be a case of suicide but no suicide note was found from the site. Home Minister of Maharashtra, Anil Deshmukh has said in a statement issued on social media that Mumbai Police will also be looking into the 'professional rivalry' angle in Sushant's death by suicide.

Sushant's funeral was also attended by his friends and colleagues from the industry like Varun Sharma, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, Ranvir Shorey, Vivek Oberoi, Krystle D'Souza and others.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

