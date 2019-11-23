Devendra Fadnavis Forms Maharashtra Government, R Madhavan Posts Congratulatory Note

The BJP-NCP government took charge in Maharashtra on Saturday after the President's rule, imposed in the state a fortnight ago, was revoked at 5.47 am.

According to a Home Ministry notification, President Ram Nath Kovind issued the proclamation for revocation of the central rule this morning.

The gazette notification to this effect was issued by Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla at 5.47 am.

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Devendra Fadnavis and Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) Ajit Pawar took oath as the chief minister and deputy chief minister of Maharashtra after the President's rule was revoked.

The appointment attracted a lot of hearty congratulations from the people and Bollywood actor R Madhavan also expressed his happiness. He wrote on Twitter, "@Dev_Fadnavis

Congratulations sir . Welcome back... wish you all the very best in your endeavor in fulling all the hopes and aspirations of the people of this great state. Hopes and moral is high."

@Dev_Fadnavis Congratulations sir . Welcome back... wish you all the very best in your endeavor in fulling all the hopes and aspirations of the people of this great state. Hopes and moral is high. 🙏🙏🙏 — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) November 23, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first politicians to congratulate Fadnavis and Pawar.

Expressing confidence in the smooth functioning of the state government, the Prime Minister said in his tweet, “Congratulations to @Dev_Fadnavis Ji and @AjitPawarSpeaks Ji on taking oath as the CM and Deputy CM of Maharashtra respectively. I am confident they will work diligently for the bright future of Maharashtra.”

Congratulations to @Dev_Fadnavis Ji and @AjitPawarSpeaks Ji on taking oath as the CM and Deputy CM of Maharashtra respectively. I am confident they will work diligently for the bright future of Maharashtra. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 23, 2019

(With inputs from PTI)

