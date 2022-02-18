Devendra Fadnavis Loves a Midnight Snack And Here’s How Wife Amruta Is Tackling It

Actress, singer Amruta Fadnavis has revealed interesting and funny anecdotes of her husband and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. She talked about his food habits. She made the revelations at the cooking-based show Kitchen Kallakar, currently airing on Zee Marathi. In a recent episode of the show, she was welcomed as a guest by host Sankarshan Karhade and judge Prashant Damle.

In the recent episode of the show, the makers made a video call to Devendra Fadnavis and judge Damle asked about the kind of diet he follows. The BJP leader said he pretends to be on a diet in front of everyone and loves eating everything. He also revealed that loves eating dark chocolate. He said his wife Amruta is a fitness freak and she does not allow him to eat junk food.

“There are restrictions at all our homes but there are solutions, too, like you can hide the food and eat, you can eat at midnight or you can steal and then eat,” he said.

Later, Damle asked Amruta to react to her husband Devendra Fadnavis’s comments. Amruta said that she used to wonder where food from the refrigerator is going and later found out that he is eating everything.

She said that she has now replaced old refrigerators with ones with a lock system and keeps the keys with herself. Zee Marathi has shared a clip from the recent episode showing interesting revelations made by Amruta.

In the Kitchen Kallakar show, celebrities from the Marathi entertainment industry come in as guests. They cook delicious food and share their fond memories. Actress Smita Jayakar and singer Swapnil Bandodkar also participated in the show airing on Wednesday and Thursday at 9:30 pm on Zee Marathi.

