Devi Trailer: Kajol, Shruti Haasan, Neha Dhupia Among Nine Arguing Women Locked Up in a Room

Kajol is touted as one of the finest actresses in the Indian film industry. The DDLJ actress has time and again wooed the audience with her acting skills After playing the role of Savitribai in the biographical period action film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, alongside husband Ajay Devgn, her next endeavor is a short film, Devi, narrating the journey of nine ladies and releasing on March 2.

Recently, she shared the trailer of the forthcoming web movie via her official Instagram handle. Posting the preview clip, she wrote, "9 fierce women, 9 different backgrounds, 1 stark reality. Here's a glimpse of what happens when these women are put together in a room! Stay tuned for our short film, #Devi on 2nd March on @largeshortfilms."

Speaking about her character in the film, Kajol had told Mid-day, "My character, Jyoti, is vastly different from me in many ways, but uncannily we share a lot too. In today's times when gender discrimination, abuse, and violence is being spoken about vociferously, films like Devi are far more relevant and I am glad to have got the opportunity to participate".

Kajol's first digital project Devi portrays nine women pushed into sisterhood owing to the situations wherein they are forced to reveal their agony, struggle and exploitation they underwent during the course of their lives.

Devi is helmed by debutante director Priyanka Banerjee and flaunts an ensemble star cast of nine bold and resilient women – Kajol, Neha Dhupia, Neena Kulkarni, Shruti Haasan, Mukta Barve, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Sandhya Mhatre, Rama Joshi and Rashaswini Dayama. The short film has been bankrolled by Niranjan lyengar and Ryan Stephen's Electric Apples Entertainment for Large Short Films.

