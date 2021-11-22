Devmanus 2 Promo Out: Marathi Crime Thriller Returns in December This Year

The second season of the popular Marathi crime thriller series, Devmanus, is soon coming to the audience. The promo of the second season has been shared by the makers on the official Instagram of the Zee Marathi channel. A few days ago, a post, shared by a fan page on Instagram with the poster of Devmanus 2, went viral on social media. In the post, it was revealed that the series will come in December this year and the shooting is currently underway.

The promo starts with a cold early morning scene in a village showing a hospital board sign, which was removed by a person.

IG post link:

The end of season 1:

The last episode of the first season of the crime thriller was aired on August 15. The audience thought that Devi Singh would be taken into police custody but it did not happen, to viewers’ disappointment.

Meanwhile, the death of Chanda and Vijay is finally shown. Apart from this, the doctor, who has just made an entry in the series, was also murdered. The people in the castle, however, did not understand the true face of God.

People understood that Chanda and the doctor had died. The death of the doctor has caused a stir in the village. Overall, we have seen an unexpected end.

Meanwhile, the doctor is not dead but alive. Dimple murdered Chanda. So, her body was also burnt. Besides, another body is burning there. The doctor would have spread the literature around her. As a result, Dimple pretended that the doctor had died. So now she, too, has run away from home. The doctor is admitted to a hospital. And he is still alive.

So now the curiosity of the audience for Devmanus 2 has increased as the series is not over yet. Many were outraged that the end of season 1 was not right.

