Devmanus 2's Nail-biting Twist: Devi Singh Wants To Kill Dimple?

Devmanus 1 was one of the most popular shows among the Marathi-speaking audience. The show, which went offline last year, had built a legion of fans for itself and makers decided to make a sequel to the Marathi crime thriller. Devmanus 2 , which premiered on December 19, 2021, is now entertaining the audience. The series has wildly caught the fancy of the viewers. Currently, the show is running a track where a plot has been hatched to kill Dimple. The audience is wondering what will happen next.

Devmanus 2 is being aired from Monday to Saturday at 10:30 pm on the Zee Marathi channel. The serial is also available for streaming on Zee5. The show is climbing the rating chart quite fast and is entertaining the viewers very well. The show, through its twists and turns, continues to maintain excitement for the next episode among the audience.

In this series, the audience has seen that a man Devi Singh has come to the village in disguise. Although the other characters fail to recognize him, Dimple is convinced that he is indeed Devi Singh, the person who killed Saloni. Therefore, Dimple is starting to gather evidence against the man to convict him.

Devi Singh is aware of this and is hence trying to stay away from her and escape the traps that Dimple sets against him. Devi Singh decides to remove Dimple from his way and can go to any extent to achieve his ill-motive goals. Next week in the series, the viewers will see that Devi Singh is going to make a fatal attack on Dimple. Will Dimple survive the attack? Will Devi Singh succeed in living in the village by attacking dimple? The audience will be glued to their seats to get the answers.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.