Devmanus Fame Neha Khan Shares Pictures From Her Visit To IPL Game. Check Here

Actor Neha Khan has endeared herself to the fans with her brilliant portrayal of ACP Divya in Devmanus. Unlike many actors, who achieve stardom after playing a variety of roles, Neha Khan has achieved great fame through this iconic role of a cop. Neha’s on-screen presence is very impressive in the Marathi Crime thriller. Neha was recently seen at an IPL match.

The actor shared some pictures on Instagram from her visit to the IPL stadium. In the pictures, she is seen dressed in a cold shoulder white crop top and torn denim and white shoes that complete her look. She is also seen posing inside the stadium.

With the picture, she wrote, “Last night Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow supergiants". Soon after the picture was posted, comments started pouring in from her fans, who loved her look for the IPL match. Her post got 15,237 likes.

Neha Khan made her debut with a multilingual movie, Bad Girl, directed by Shajiyem. Along with her, Sherlyn Chopra was also seen in this movie in which she played the role of a model named Deepika. The movie was released in 2015. After this, Neha was cast in a small role for Uvaa. The same year, she also worked in a Marathi movie Gurukul wherein she played the role of Kamini.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.