Devoleena Aka Gopi Bahu Shares Pics With Kokilaben, Says 'Swagat Nahi Karoge Humara'

Saath Nibhana Saathiya is all set to launch its new season. A couple of weeks back TV producer Rashmi Sharma had announced that her popular TV show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya would soon be brought back with a second season. While Rupal Patel (Kokila), Devoleena Bhattacharjee (Gopi Bahu) and Mohammad Nazim (Ahem) will be reprising their roles from the first season, there was speculation over who would play the lead couple. It was later revealed that Harsh Nagar and Sneha Jain were finalised to play the lead pair.

Devoleena on Monday took to Instagram to share two photos with her co-star Rupal aka Kokilaben from the sets of their upcoming show. Posting the pictures, Devoleena wrote, "Swagat nahi karoge humara #saathnibhanasaathiya2 #devoleenabhattacharjee #gopibahu #kokilamodi."

Talking about reprising the role of Gopi Bahu, Devoleena earlier told India Express, "It’s nostalgic and honestly a very big opportunity for me. Not many artistes get to reprise their iconic characters. When they had asked me if I was interested, I was honestly very excited. I wouldn’t have liked anyone else to play Gopi. It’s a homecoming for me, as there is a certain comfort level with the team. Also, Saathiya is a brand and to bring it back to the audience is very thrilling."