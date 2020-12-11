Devoleena Attends Divya Bhatnagar's Prayer Meet, Consoles Late Actor's Grieving Mother

In a prayer meeting, held for late actress Divya Bhatnagar, her family members and actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee accused her husband Gagan Gabru of domestic violence. Divya, who rose to fame with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, died on December 7 after battling with COVID-19 .

Divya’s close friends and relatives attended the prayer meeting, including TV actress Devoleena who shared a close relationship with Divya and consoled her grieving mother who broke down while performing rituals.

While talking to the media during the prayer meeting, Devashish and Devoleena also shared pictures of Divya showing how she was being abused by Gagan. He also claimed that they are planning to file a case against Gagan for domestic abuse.

Earlier on December 10, Divya’s brother Devashish took to Instagram to share screenshots from a chat revealing that Gagan had married Divya by threatening her; it also mentioned that he used to beat her with a belt and even broke her finger various times.

While sharing the post, Devashish said, “I wish I could get to know all this. I wish I could tell her that it is okay to take stand for yourself. I wish I could tell her that girls are the most powerful human species”.

Later, Devoleena also shared a video on social media, claiming that a molestation case was registered against Gagan in Himachal Pradesh. The case is still ongoing and he was behind the bars for six months.

Devoleena's video has garnered more than 1 million views on Instagram and support has been pouring in from Divya’s fans.