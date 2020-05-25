Devoleena Bhattachajee Calls Mujhse Shaadi Karoge Fame Mayur Verma's Cybercrime Complaint a Publicity Stunt

Devoleena Bhattacharjee last appeared on reality show Bigg Boss 13. While the show concluded in February this year, the actress has managed to stay in news post that.

Recently, Devoleena was called out by the fans of her BB housemates Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill after the actress said that their song Bhula Dunga did not appeal to her much. She reportedly has a Twitter spat regarding the same with Mayur Verma, a contestant on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge-- a follow up reality show post Bigg Boss 13 featuring Shehnaz Gill.

Their apparent spat fueled up and Mayur filed a cyber-crime complaint against Devoleena. In his complaint, Mayur alleges that Devoleena tried to defame him and tarnish his image on social media. "Devolina has tried to defame me before and today she liked a photo on Twitter which was trying to tarnish my image, she has always been doing this. She first tries to down my image on Twitter and later supports it. I have been trolled many times by her and her fans. Right now I'm getting out of my tolerance and dropping my image, So I want to give this thing in cybercrime," the report read.

Sharing a digital copy of the complaint on Twitter, he wrote, "Things were too much. So I have given it to cybercrime now. Now everything is in the hands of cybercrime. I believe cybercrime will take action soon."

I believe cybercrime will take action soon#TimeToStopIt pic.twitter.com/Y6vS6ANGxn — Mayaur Verma (@mayurvermaa) May 24, 2020

However, Devoleena says, she doesn't know Mayur Verma. Speaking to Hindustan Times, she said, “Honestly I don’t know who this Mayur Verma is and why he is using my name everywhere. It could be a publicity stunt. I believe ignorance is the bliss. Neither do I know this person nor about the complaint. Honestly, I don’t want to be tagged with (those) who I don’t even know and if my name is doing any good to him or anyone then god bless them.”

