MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Devoleena Bhattacharjee Adopts 2 Families for a Month to Help Them Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Image: Instagram

Image: Instagram

Here's how TV actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who recently appeared on 'Bigg Boss 13', is helping the less privileged during the coronavirus crisis.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 20, 2020, 10:16 AM IST
Share this:

TV actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who recently appeared on Bigg Boss 13, has offered to help the less privileged during the coronavirus lockdown. As per reports, the actress has adopted two families for a month to support them amid the ongoing pandemic.

A Twitter user that goes by the handle @veerakunaparedy on the microblogging site shared a screenshot of Devoleena’s donation and wrote, “Thank youuuu so much @Devoleena_23 for Adopting 2 families for 1 month Nd Donating Money for Thier food & groceries ...This will be the best bihu gift for your Assam fans God bless you @Devoleena_23 (sic).”

The screenshot shows Devoleena's donation of Rs 4400 to Akshay Patra Foundation.

Recently, the Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress celebrated Bihu and Noboborsho on April 14 with special wishes for her near and dear ones. The actress, who was born in Assam to a Bengali family, wore a traditional mekhela chador for the day.

Sharing the pics on Instagram, the Bigg Boss 13 participant also performed Bihu, the folk-dance form of Assam, to mark the special day.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    14,175

    +880*  

  • Total Confirmed

    17,265

    +1,149*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    2,547

    +245*  

  • Total DEATHS

    543

    +24*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 20 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,614,289

    +40,696*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,404,325

    +74,786*

  • Cured/Discharged

    624,798

    +29,569*  

  • Total DEATHS

    165,238

    +4,521*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres