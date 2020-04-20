Devoleena Bhattacharjee Adopts 2 Families for a Month to Help Them Amid Coronavirus Crisis

TV actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who recently appeared on Bigg Boss 13, has offered to help the less privileged during the coronavirus lockdown. As per reports, the actress has adopted two families for a month to support them amid the ongoing pandemic.

A Twitter user that goes by the handle @veerakunaparedy on the microblogging site shared a screenshot of Devoleena’s donation and wrote, “Thank youuuu so much @Devoleena_23 for Adopting 2 families for 1 month Nd Donating Money for Thier food & groceries ...This will be the best bihu gift for your Assam fans God bless you @Devoleena_23 (sic).”

The screenshot shows Devoleena's donation of Rs 4400 to Akshay Patra Foundation.

Thank youuuu so much @Devoleena_23 for Adopting 2 families for 1 month Nd Donating Money for Thier food & groceries ...

This will be the best bihu gift for your Assam fans

God bless you ❤️ @Devoleena_23 pic.twitter.com/CdhQ8Ffl9v — Veera kunapareddy (@veerakunaparedy) April 14, 2020

Recently, the Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress celebrated Bihu and Noboborsho on April 14 with special wishes for her near and dear ones. The actress, who was born in Assam to a Bengali family, wore a traditional mekhela chador for the day.

Sharing the pics on Instagram, the Bigg Boss 13 participant also performed Bihu, the folk-dance form of Assam, to mark the special day.

