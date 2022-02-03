Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Vishal Singh Are Not Engaged, Here's Truth Behind Their 'It's Official' Post

Television actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee surprised fans on Wednesday evening after she posted pictures with her Saath Nibhana Saathiya co-star Vishal Singh and hinted that they are engaged. In the pictures, Vishal was seen proposing to Devoleena with a ring and a bouquet of flowers. Sharing the pictures, the actor wrote, “It’s official". While the pictures left fans surprised and excited, there’s a twist to this. The two are not really engaged!

Soon after sharing pictures, Devoleena and Vishal went live on Instagram and announced that they are not engaged. The two actors mentioned that they will be seen together as lovebirds in an upcoming music video which is named “It’s Official".

“We are engaged but it’s for a song. It is called ‘It’s Official’ and it’s a very romantic track," they said during the live session. Devoleena also added that this is for the first time that the two will be seen together in a music video. She also talked about the theme of the video and said, “First time, hum dono saath mein koi music video karne jaa rahe hai. Jo theme hai voh aisa hi hai (We are going to be seen in a music video for the first time. The theme of the song is along these lines), it’s all about love, engagement and marriage."

Apart from this, Vishal also thanked their fans for the immense love they got on the post. “Whenever something like this happens, we will tell you guys. We are just great friends," he said. However, the duo did not disclose details about the music video including who the singer is and when will it be released.

For the unversed, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Vishal Singh worked together in the popular show Saath Nibhana Saathiya. While Devoleena played the role of Gopi Bahu in the show, Vishal essayed the role of her brother-in-law Jigar Modi.

Earlier in an interview with Bombay Times, Devoleena had revealed that her boyfriend is not from the industry. “I am dating a guy, who isn’t from the industry, for the past three years. He is based out of Mumbai. When I decide to get married, everyone will get to know about it. He loves me and I love him," Devoleena had said.

On the work front, Deboleena was recently seen in Bigg Boss 15 where she got evicted before the race to the finale. She couldn’t attend the Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale due to her heart issues. She had to undergo surgery after she was injured during a pole task. She said that her confidence was shattered, however, she has been recovering.

