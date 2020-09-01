Devoleena Bhattacharjee Back As Gopi Bahu, Vidya Balan Says Sushant Death Case Has Become a Circus

The makers of Saath Nibhana Saathiya have released the promo for the second season. The promo was dropped days after music producer, Yashraj Mukhate’s rap on Rupal Patel aka Kokilaben’s famous dialogue "Rasode Mein Kon Tha" went viral on the internet.

The promo opens to Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who portrays the character of Gopi Bahu in the show. Dressed in a pink saree, Devoleena greets everyone with ‘Jai Shree Krishna'. In the next frame, we can hear pressure cooker’s whistle to which Devoleena says, “Seems like Gehna has put the cooker on the gas in the ‘rasoda’ (kitchen)."

Actress Vidya Balan on Tuesday stated that it was unfortunate how the tragic death of Sushant Singh Rajput had become a media circus. She also criticised the media trials of actress Rhea Chakraborty.

Vidya's contention came in response to Telugu actress Lakshmi Manchu's tweet about Rhea on Monday. Lakshmi had tweeted seeking justice for both Sushant and Rhea. She had added that she would want colleagues to stand up for her if she ever faced the situation that Rhea was currently going through. In the note, Lakshmi also said that "media trials" had made a "monster out of a girl". Her post was re-tweeted by actress Taapsee Pannu, who agreed with her.

An Instagram post of actress Rhea Chakraborty posing with a cake has raised questions on her claims of not seeing her boyfriend, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, after June 8, when she reportedly left his house. The post is dated June 12 and has gone viral. Fans claim the picture, where Rhea poses with a mango cake, is from Sushant's house. Since the start, Rhea has claimed that she moved out of the late actor's house on June 8, and didn't meet him since then.

It is being claimed that the actress had taken to her Instagram Stories to post photos of herself with the cake by a window. She also tagged Shruti Modi in the post. An Instagram handle, thehomemadesunshine, also shared the picture on June 12, with the caption: "So glad that u like it @rhea_chakraborty!! Makes us so Happy!!!" Take a look at the posts:

Hina Khan has given a befitting reply to trolls who targeted her for her opinion on Rhea Chakraborty, who is the prime accused in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Hina, in a recent interview with Hindustan Times, spoke out against the alleged media trial of Rhea in the case. She said, “At least, let the CBI investigate and come to a conclusion. You may damage her career forever with accusations. She might not be able to face anyone.”

Gangs of Filmistan has lost its first artist even before the show premiered on Monday night. Actress Shilpa Shinde, who has returned to TV after a gap of two years, quit the show citing various reasons. However, her main problem seemed to arising from the fact that the show is mainly focused on Sunil Grover while it seemingly neglects other performers, including her.

Shilpa posted a cryptic note on her social media handle in which she wished the cast of Gangs of Filmistan all the best. Later, she also confirmed her exit from the show saying (via), "When things have got so ugly what will I do even if I return to the show. It is a comedy show, how will I perform after having this bitter feeling?"

