Devoleena Bhattacharjee Brings in Sidharth Shukla's Name During Spat With Rashami Desai, Irks Netizens

Controversies from the Bigg Boss 15 house don’t seem to stop coming in and the latest one involves Devoleena Bhattacharjee dragging in the name of the late Sidharth Shukla in a fight with co-contestant Rashami Desai. Sidharth, who was announced winner of season 13 of the show, shared the house with Devoleena and Rashami during his stay in the house.

The two girls have recently not been on good terms in this season of the show with each throwing accusations at the other. Last night, they were involved in yet another verbal spat when Devoleena indirectly mentioned Sidharth during the fight, saying that Rashami was doing with her the same thing that had done with ‘another person’ on the show earlier. Warning Rashami, Devoleena said, “Harkaton se baaz aa jao Rashami. Jo tum kar chuki ho na gandagi, wo hi gandagi tum mere sath mat karo. Ek ke sath tum tabhi kaar chuki thi, now you’re trying to do it with me. (Behave yourself Rashami. Don’t give me the same dirty treatment that you have given to someone else earlier)"

For the uninitiated, Rashami and Sidharth’s animosity had been one of the peak highlights of Season 13 with host Salman Khan playing mediator multiple times during the weekend episodes.

Rashami was seen looking hurt by Devoleena’s comment and later talked to Shamita Shetty about how the comment wasn’t required, particularly since Sidharth was no more. She also claimed that Devoleena had behaved the same way with Sidharthso it wasn’t prudent of her to say such things on national television.

Devoleena’s comment also drew some negative reactions from viewers and fans who felt it was wrong of her to use the deceased actor’s name for her game.

One viewer called her "a snake" and accused her of faking her friendship with Rashami.

Yet another user called her "cheap and down market".

Rashami, Devoleena, Rakhi Sawant, her husband Ritesh and Abhijit Bichukle entered the Bigg Boss house as wild card entrants.

