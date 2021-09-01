Devoleena Bhattacharjee Burns the Internet Dancing in Black Swimwear By the Pool

Devoleena Bhattacharjee may be TV’s Gopi Bahu but her social media profile is proof that she is a glam queen. On Wednesday, the former Bigg Boss contestant took to Instagram to share a video montage, where she can be seen dancing by the pool in a black swimwear.

“Indeed it was a Fantastic beginning of a new journey with lots of strength ,love ,kindness & happiness ❤️ Thanks to my reels guru @harshita_jajodia for making this so beautiful 😍 #devoleena #devoleenabhattcharjee #reelitfeelit #reelsinstagram," the actress wrote alongside the video on the photo-video sharing platform.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@devoleena)

Devoleena earlier posted several pictures in a yellow bikini and even shared a viral trend video. “You are not a mistake. You are not a problem to be solved. But you won’t discover this until you are willing to stop banging your head against the wall of shaming and caging and fearing," she wrote in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@devoleena)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@devoleena)

Devoleena hails from Assam and got famous for her show Saath Nibhana Saathiya. She also did well in reality show Bigg Boss.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here