Devoleena Bhattacharjee Compares Social Media Trolls to 'Barking Street Dogs'

Actress and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee, during a live session on Instagram, had said that Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's music video Bhula Dunga lacked chemistry between the two. Since then, the actress has been subjected to massive trolling by SidNaaz fans.

Reacting to it, she tweeted, "I know...Bechaare adaat se majboor hai...lagta hai ek baar phirse live ana padega and clearly bolna padega that i have no problem with sid & sana but sidnaz has 0 http://chemistry.Zero means Zero.period (sic)."

Earlier, she had also told IANS, "I faced maximum trolling during 'Bigg Boss'. From death threats to nonsense about my mother, I have faced it all. These things do not bother me. Social media is so untrue. I believe real stars are the ones who make their name with their work. Social media fame can be money-oriented. Dealing with trolls is easy for me. I take it in a fun way. Also, you can't shut a street dog barking at you. Similarly you cannot stop trolls. The fun fact is they make me more famous by trolling me!"

Meanwhile, Devoleena will next be seen in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2. She will be reprising her role from the previous season. Along with her, Rupal Patel will also be seen in the new season. She had played Devoleena's mother-in-law in season one.