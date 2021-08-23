Devoleena Bhattacharjee Dances in Yellow Bikini, Anita Hassanandani Shares Vacation Pics

Devoleena Bhattacharjee may be TV’s Gopi Bahu but her social media profile is proof that she is a glam queen. On the occasion of her birthday, Devoleena posted several pictures in a yellow bikini and even posted a viral trend video.

A former Bigg Boss contestant, Devoleena also shared a message on body positivity as she wrote in the caption, “You are not a mistake. You are not a problem to be solved. But you won’t discover this until you are willing to stop banging your head against the wall of shaming and caging and fearing."

Anita Hassanandani is chilling like a villain - we mean it. The actress, who is currently vacationing in Maldives, dropped envy-inducing pictures and we just can’t get enough of them.

Anita flew to Maldives with husband Rohit Reddy and son Aaravv and the adorable family seems to be having a gala time there. On Monday, Anita dropped multiple pictures from her trip on Instagram.

Transport department officials in Bengaluru on Monday seized over 10 luxury cars, which included brands like Rolls Royce, Ferrari and Porsche. Shockingly, one among them is registered in the name of none other than Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

The transport department observed many imported cars are plying scot-free in Bengaluru city and road tax on those cars are not being paid. Following this observation, the transport department, alongwith the traffic police, conducted a joint operation and seized over 10 super cars.

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan celebrated Raksha Bandhan with sister and actress Soha Ali Khan a day late on Monday, as he had recently returned from his trip to Maldives. The Tum Mile actress on Tuesday took to Instagram to share a precious snap from their Raksha Bandhan celebration, which not only included Saif but also her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and nephew Taimur Ali Khan.

In the adorable picture, Inaaya can be seen tying Rakhi (sacred thread) to Taimur. Both Inaaya and Taimur can be seen seated on their parent’s lap.

Singing superstar Beyonce is celebrating the birthdays of fellow celeb Virgos with he new Virgo Season Yearbook. The yearbook on her website has pictures of younger versions of celebs from around the world, including South Korean singer Jeon Jungkook, the main vocalist of the biggest K-pop band BTS.

Surprisingly, BTS has another Virgo in the team, leader RM, real name Kim Namjoon, who does not feature in Beyonce’s yearbook. While Jungkook was born on September 1, RM’s birthday is on September 13.

