Devoleena Bhattacharjee Dons Sindoor As She Makes Her First Public Appearance With Husband Shanawaz; Watch

Devoleena Bhattacharjee was snapped for the first time days after she tied the knot with her beau Shanawaz Sheikh. On Monday night, the newlywed couple attended an event in Mumbai where they made their first public appearance as a couple. Devoleena wore a red suit and looked prettiest. She also sported red sindoor, mangalsutra and a few bangles in her hands. On the other hand, Shanawaz wore a blue suit and looked dapper.

In a video shared on social media by one of fan accounts, Devoleena called her husband ‘Shonu’ and said, “People around me know it. Since ‘Bigg Boss’ days people have wanted to know who my Shonu is..Yes, he is only my Shonu."

Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shahnawaz Sheikh tied the knot on December 14. It was a court wedding in Lonavala. Sharing the special news on her Instagram handle, Devoleena had dropped a series of pictures with the love of her life and had written, “CHIRAAG LEKAR BHI DHOONDTI TOH TUJH JAISA NAHI MILTA. You are the answer of my pain & prayers. I LOVE YOU SHONU ❤️ Lots of love to you all. Keep us in your prayers & bless us. THE MYSTERIOUS MAN urff The Famous #SHONU AND TUM SAB K JIJA. ❤️" Prior to this, she had also shared a glimpse of her mehendi and haldi ceremony on social media.

Recently, Gopi Bahu also lashed out at a social media user who asked her if her kids will be raised as Hindus or Muslims. Reacting to it, Devoleena called it ‘toxic’ and wrote, “Whether my babies will be hindu or muslims aap kaun? Aur itni jab apko baccho ko lekar chinta ho hi rahi hai bohot saare anaath ashrams hai, jaaiye adopt kijiye aur apne hisaab se dharm or naam decide kijiye. Mera pati, mera baccha , mera dharm , mere rules. Aap kaun? #toxic".

Read all the Latest Movies News here