Devoleena Bhattacharjee Enjoys a Fan Moment as She Dances to Lo Chali Main with Renuka Sahane; Watch

Fans of Hum Aapke Hain Kaun got a taste of nostalgia when actress Renuka Shahane danced to Lo Chali Main in an Instagram Reel. The veteran actress was seen dancing to the hit song from the nineties along with her co-star Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who will make her big screen debut with First Second Chance. Dressed in a Kasavu saree, Renuka danced to the hit number. Devoleena joined her later.

Lo Chali Main was picturised on Madhuri Dixit, Salman Khan, and Renuka. The song showed Renuka's character dancing with joy after she found out that her brother-in-law Prem, played by Salman, and her sister Nisha want to get married.

Sharing the video of their recent dance routine on Instagram, Devoleena added the caption, “My Fan Moment. Finally Lo Chali Main. Renuka Shahane, I love you ma’am. And thank you. Many More reels to come. I am eagerly waiting for the Second Chance now.” Reacting to her co-star’s caption, Renuka mentioned in the comments, “Devoleena you are the sweetest.”

Directed by Lakshmi Iyer, First Second Chance marks Devoleena’s maiden movie. In the movie, she will be playing a character named Vaidehi, while Renuka will play an older version of the same character. The film will depict the past and present of a couple's relationship. The teaser of the film was released last week. Sharing the teaser on the social media platform, Devoleena wrote in the caption, “If two hearts are meant to be together, fate will get them together with no matter how long it takes. Sometimes relationships change so that love can begin.”

First Second Chance also stars Ananth Mahadevan, Saahil Uppal, and Nikhil Sangha in pivotal roles. The movie is scheduled to release on Disney + Hotstar on June 5.

