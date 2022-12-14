CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#IndvsBang#FIFAWorldCup#BiggBoss16
Home » News » Movies » Devoleena Bhattacharjee Getting Married? Gopi Bahu Dresses As Bride and Flaunts Her Mehndi, Kaleere
2-MIN READ

Devoleena Bhattacharjee Getting Married? Gopi Bahu Dresses As Bride and Flaunts Her Mehndi, Kaleere

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: December 14, 2022, 10:30 IST

Mumbai, India

Devoleena Bhattacharjee has left fans wondering if she is getting married. (Photo: Instagram)

Devoleena Bhattacharjee has left fans wondering if she is getting married. (Photo: Instagram)

Devoleena Bhattacharjee can be seen dressed as a bride in pictures that the actress shared online on Wednesday, is she getting married?

Is television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee getting married? Well, recent pictures of the Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress have left fans curious and confused. On Wednesday morning, Devoleena took to her Instagram stories and dropped a series of pictures in which she was seen dressed as a bride. In one of the photos, the actress shared a glimpse of her beautiful mehendi. In another click, Devoleena smiled for the camera as she also flaunted her kaleere. She also took a selfie wearing a face mask.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee has left fans wondering if she is getting married. (Photo: Instagram)
Devoleena Bhattacharjee dresses as bride in one of her recent pictures (Photo: Instagram)
Devoleena Bhattacharjee flaunts her heena in a recent picture. (Photo: Instagram)
RELATED NEWS

Prior to this, Devoleena also shared a video on her Instagram handle which looked no less than her Haldi ceremony. She sported a yellow suit and accessorised her look with flower jewellery. She was seen posing with her Saath Nibhana Saathiya co-actor Vishal Singh as she dropped a red heart emoji in the caption.

The pictures have only left fans confused, who are wondering if it is one of Devoleena’s pranks or if is she really getting married. While the actress has not issued any statement as of now, here’s what fans have to say:

In February this year too, Devoleena shared pictures on her Instagram in which Vishal was seen proposing to her with a ring and a bouquet of flowers. Sharing the pictures, she had writte, “It’s official", which had left netizens believe that the two are getting married. However, later, Devoleena revealed that the post was regarding one of their music videos. “We are engaged but it’s for a song. It is called ‘It’s Official’ and it’s a very romantic track," she said during a live session on social media.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

About the Author

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More

Tags:
first published:December 14, 2022, 10:25 IST
last updated:December 14, 2022, 10:30 IST